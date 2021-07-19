Casino Betting Coin 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $24,828.00 (CBC)

Casino Betting Coin (CURRENCY:CBC) traded up 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 19th. One Casino Betting Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0502 or 0.00000145 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Casino Betting Coin has traded 17.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Casino Betting Coin has a market capitalization of $7.82 million and approximately $24,828.00 worth of Casino Betting Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Casino Betting Coin alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003260 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.59 or 0.00047551 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003262 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002444 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00013027 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006616 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $236.30 or 0.00769933 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Casino Betting Coin Profile

Casino Betting Coin (CRYPTO:CBC) is a coin. It was first traded on March 21st, 2018. Casino Betting Coin’s total supply is 401,647,958 coins and its circulating supply is 155,864,701 coins. The Reddit community for Casino Betting Coin is https://reddit.com/r/CasinoBettingCoin . Casino Betting Coin’s official Twitter account is @CashBetCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Casino Betting Coin’s official website is casinobettingcoin.com . Casino Betting Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@CashBetCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2012 by gaming industry veterans, CashBet is a mobile-first platform for real-money, social, and skill-based interactive gaming. Their patented enterprise software solution enables operators to run a legal and profitable iGaming business end-to-end. They are licensed by the Alderney Gambling Control Commission and the UK Gambling Commission. CashBet intends to solve the issues facing crypto gaming operations today: trust, speed, and cost. That's why they are expanding CashBet's patented iGaming platform to include crypto support and issuing their own CashBet Coin token. CBC is an ERC20 token that confers the right to access and use the CashBet platform. “

Buying and Selling Casino Betting Coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casino Betting Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Casino Betting Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Casino Betting Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Casino Betting Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Casino Betting Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.