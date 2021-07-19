Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Shares Sold by Crosslink Capital Inc.

Crosslink Capital Inc. lowered its position in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) by 19.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 184,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,490 shares during the quarter. Carvana comprises 8.8% of Crosslink Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Crosslink Capital Inc.’s holdings in Carvana were worth $48,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. USS Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in Carvana by 184.4% in the first quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 13,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,610,000 after acquiring an additional 8,915 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Carvana by 6.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 149,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,247,000 after acquiring an additional 8,412 shares in the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Carvana by 2.7% in the first quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,782,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Steadview Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Carvana by 74.6% in the first quarter. Steadview Capital Management LLC now owns 267,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,257,000 after acquiring an additional 114,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Carvana in the first quarter valued at $74,698,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Carvana news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 13,557 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.49, for a total transaction of $3,639,918.93. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,698. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.06, for a total transaction of $19,083,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,419,727 shares of company stock worth $398,238,915. 10.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE CVNA traded down $7.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $305.72. 54,423 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,501,289. Carvana Co. has a 1-year low of $137.69 and a 1-year high of $329.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $280.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.70 billion, a PE ratio of -149.73 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.24. Carvana had a negative net margin of 2.19% and a negative return on equity of 13.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.18) earnings per share. Carvana’s revenue was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on CVNA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Carvana from $280.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Carvana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $325.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Carvana from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Carvana in a report on Sunday, May 9th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Carvana in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carvana presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $300.88.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

