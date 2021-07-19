CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CarGurus, Inc. is an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars. The company uses proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics. It operates primarily in Canada, the United Kingdom and Germany. CarGurus, Inc.is based in CAMBRIDGE, United States. “

Get CarGurus alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CARG. BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of CarGurus from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They set a buy rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of CarGurus from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.33.

Shares of CARG stock opened at $27.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.90. CarGurus has a one year low of $19.24 and a one year high of $36.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.62.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $174.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.17 million. CarGurus had a net margin of 15.43% and a return on equity of 26.11%. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. Analysts predict that CarGurus will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Larry M. Hutchison sold 24,000 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.58, for a total transaction of $2,533,920.00. Also, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 28,321 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.25, for a total transaction of $6,379,305.25. Insiders sold a total of 593,934 shares of company stock valued at $33,088,251 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 21.72% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atreides Management LP boosted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 108.5% during the 1st quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 2,667,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,796 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 40,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Scopia Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP now owns 1,287,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,670,000 after purchasing an additional 380,033 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of CarGurus during the 1st quarter worth about $6,053,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of CarGurus during the 1st quarter worth about $12,206,000. 79.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CarGurus

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

Read More: Balanced Fund

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CarGurus (CARG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.