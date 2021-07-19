Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Shares Sold by Crosslink Capital Inc.

Crosslink Capital Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) by 20.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,110 shares during the period. Cardlytics makes up about 1.7% of Crosslink Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Crosslink Capital Inc. owned 0.26% of Cardlytics worth $9,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Cardlytics by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 857,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,097,000 after acquiring an additional 77,265 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cardlytics by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 163,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,359,000 after buying an additional 33,834 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Cardlytics by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 72,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,931,000 after buying an additional 16,800 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Cardlytics by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 343,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,675,000 after buying an additional 20,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP boosted its holdings in Cardlytics by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 64,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,129,000 after buying an additional 4,777 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CDLX traded down $5.97 on Monday, reaching $116.59. The stock had a trading volume of 6,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,487. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.20 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a quick ratio of 7.63, a current ratio of 7.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Cardlytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.89 and a 12-month high of $161.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $111.00.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $53.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.96 million. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 20.85% and a negative net margin of 34.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Cardlytics in a report on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Cardlytics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cardlytics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Cardlytics from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cardlytics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Cardlytics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.17.

In other Cardlytics news, Director Scott D. Grimes sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.17, for a total value of $256,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 251,227 shares in the company, valued at $32,199,764.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lynne Marie Laube sold 3,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.21, for a total transaction of $419,332.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,569 shares of company stock valued at $5,070,796. Insiders own 4.14% of the company’s stock.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform within financial institutions digital channels that include online, mobile, email, and various real-time notifications in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

