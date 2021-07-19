Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) Earns Buy Rating from Northland Securities

Northland Securities restated their buy rating on shares of Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $45.00 price objective on the medical device company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CSII. TheStreet cut Cardiovascular Systems from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays began coverage on Cardiovascular Systems in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $47.17.

Get Cardiovascular Systems alerts:

CSII opened at $36.48 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 4.99 and a current ratio of 5.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.90 and a beta of 0.86. Cardiovascular Systems has a 12-month low of $28.97 and a 12-month high of $48.28.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical device company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.05). Cardiovascular Systems had a negative return on equity of 8.62% and a negative net margin of 10.11%. The firm had revenue of $63.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. Cardiovascular Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cardiovascular Systems will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Martha Goldberg Aronson acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.59 per share, with a total value of $51,885.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,425. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott R. Ward bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.41 per share, for a total transaction of $34,410.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,827,710.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSII. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Cardiovascular Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Cardiovascular Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cardiovascular Systems by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,368 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. 6 Meridian bought a new stake in Cardiovascular Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Cardiovascular Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $230,000. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cardiovascular Systems

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes various devices to treat peripheral and coronary artery diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral artery disease products, which are catheter-based platforms to treat a range of plaque types in above and below the knee leg arteries, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations related with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives; and peripheral support products.

Recommended Story: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Cardiovascular Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiovascular Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.