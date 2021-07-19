Captrust Financial Advisors Purchases 2,984 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 90.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,984 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in CME Group were worth $1,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edgewood Management LLC raised its position in CME Group by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 9,680,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,976,960,000 after purchasing an additional 555,111 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in CME Group by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,640,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,356,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,852 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in CME Group by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,892,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,200,598,000 after purchasing an additional 135,019 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA raised its position in CME Group by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,603,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,144,496,000 after purchasing an additional 899,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in CME Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,623,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $659,574,000 after purchasing an additional 23,139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CME shares. Atlantic Securities cut shares of CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. dropped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of CME Group from $228.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Bank of America raised shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.57.

In related news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 29,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.83, for a total value of $6,114,070.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,699,378.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Julie Holzrichter sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.29, for a total transaction of $1,279,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,479 shares in the company, valued at $7,780,605.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 46,092 shares of company stock worth $9,789,159 over the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CME stock opened at $209.33 on Monday. CME Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $146.89 and a 12-month high of $221.82. The firm has a market cap of $75.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.82 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $214.48.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.04. CME Group had a net margin of 41.46% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.57%.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

