Captrust Financial Advisors Purchases 1,840 Shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,108 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors owned 0.10% of Everi worth $1,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVRI. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Everi during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Everi during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Everi by 2,355.2% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,917 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 5,676 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Everi by 257.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,432 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 6,792 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Everi during the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,000. Institutional investors own 87.45% of the company’s stock.

EVRI stock opened at $21.21 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.87. Everi Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.51 and a fifty-two week high of $25.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.39.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.17. Everi had a negative net margin of 11.65% and a negative return on equity of 13,310.05%. The firm had revenue of $139.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.64 million. Analysts predict that Everi Holdings Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of Everi from $19.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Everi in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Everi from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Everi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Everi in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.67.

In other Everi news, EVP Darren Simmons sold 14,584 shares of Everi stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total transaction of $246,615.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,703.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mark F. Labay sold 28,000 shares of Everi stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $455,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $772,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 166,696 shares of company stock valued at $3,745,086 over the last ninety days. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

