Captrust Financial Advisors Has $1.15 Million Stock Holdings in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKQ)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKQ) by 191.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,673 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,989 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF were worth $1,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC grew its position in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF by 75.0% during the first quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 5,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 2,412 shares in the last quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF by 41.0% during the first quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF by 8,800.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 153,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,850,000 after purchasing an additional 151,363 shares during the period. Bickling Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF during the first quarter worth about $863,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF by 9.0% during the first quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period.

Shares of ARKQ opened at $79.20 on Monday. ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF has a 12 month low of $51.66 and a 12 month high of $101.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.34.

