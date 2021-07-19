Captrust Financial Advisors Buys 1,764 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 55,338 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ironwood Financial llc grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 570.9% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 390,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,660,000 after buying an additional 332,383 shares during the period. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 104.4% in the 1st quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 56,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after buying an additional 28,780 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,206,000. Courier Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 418.2% in the 1st quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 140,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,109,000 after buying an additional 113,187 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 43,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after buying an additional 15,833 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:BSCO opened at $22.19 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.22. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $22.11 and a 1-year high of $22.42.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.