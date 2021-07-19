Captrust Financial Advisors Acquires 1,375 Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) by 37.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,003 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Carvana were worth $1,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Carvana in the first quarter worth $25,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carvana during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Carvana during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Carvana during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Carvana during the first quarter valued at about $73,000. 54.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Carvana stock opened at $313.27 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $280.57. Carvana Co. has a twelve month low of $137.69 and a twelve month high of $329.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 3.78.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 2.19% and a negative return on equity of 13.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.18) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Carvana news, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.58, for a total value of $2,195,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,199 shares in the company, valued at $9,046,476.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 13,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.98, for a total transaction of $3,774,100.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,851 shares in the company, valued at $508,987.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,419,727 shares of company stock worth $398,238,915. 10.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Carvana in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Carvana in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Carvana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $325.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Carvana from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, upped their price objective on shares of Carvana from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Carvana presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.88.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

