Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Rating Increased to Hold at Odeon Capital Group

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Odeon Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $148.90 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Odeon Capital Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 3.09% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $169.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.68.

Shares of Capital One Financial stock traded down $3.88 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $153.64. 144,296 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,238,697. The business’s 50 day moving average is $158.66. Capital One Financial has a fifty-two week low of $60.30 and a fifty-two week high of $168.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $69.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.76.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.17 by $2.86. The firm had revenue of $7.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.02) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Capital One Financial will post 19.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael Slocum sold 6,354 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.19, for a total value of $941,599.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,342,193.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jory A. Berson sold 24,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.41, for a total value of $4,017,358.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 64,345 shares of company stock valued at $9,889,341. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COF. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 11,757.5% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 5,229,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,185,053 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $467,729,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $391,013,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 8.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,838,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,559,766,000 after acquiring an additional 2,815,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 82.9% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,672,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664,114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

