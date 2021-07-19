Capital International Investors Sells 1,767,021 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Capital International Investors lessened its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,228,967 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,767,021 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 5.4% of Capital International Investors’ portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Capital International Investors owned approximately 1.20% of Microsoft worth $21,271,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MSFT. Capital Bank & Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,273,322 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $300,211,000 after acquiring an additional 23,092 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,624,848 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $383,090,000 after acquiring an additional 233,105 shares during the last quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 30,739 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,107 shares during the last quarter. Nellore Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Nellore Capital Management LLC now owns 10,350 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 1st quarter valued at about $16,914,000. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $280.75 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.79. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $196.25 and a 52 week high of $284.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $259.80.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.75% and a net margin of 35.02%. The company’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

In other news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total value of $2,002,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 694,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,833,537.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 87,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,048,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,899,849 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MSFT. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.64.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

