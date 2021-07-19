Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK) Insider Stephen N. Ashman Sells 3,959 Shares

Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK) insider Stephen N. Ashman sold 3,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.40, for a total transaction of $579,597.60.

Capital Bancorp stock opened at $19.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $273.65 million, a P/E ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.20. Capital Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.02 and a twelve month high of $24.92.

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $38.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.70 million. Capital Bancorp had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 20.63%. As a group, analysts predict that Capital Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in shares of Capital Bancorp by 34.3% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 14,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 3,605 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Capital Bancorp by 14.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 466,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,007,000 after buying an additional 58,777 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $266,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Capital Bancorp by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $1,346,000. 26.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capital Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Capital Bancorp Company Profile

Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in the United States. It operates through three divisions: Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, and OpenSky.

