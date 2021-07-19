Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK) Insider Stephen N. Ashman Sells 3,959 Shares

Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK) insider Stephen N. Ashman sold 3,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.40, for a total transaction of $579,597.60.
Capital Bancorp stock opened at $19.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $273.65 million, a P/E ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.20. Capital Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.02 and a twelve month high of $24.92.
Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $38.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.70 million. Capital Bancorp had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 20.63%. As a group, analysts predict that Capital Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capital Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.
Capital Bancorp Company Profile
Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in the United States. It operates through three divisions: Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, and OpenSky.
