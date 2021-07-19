Capital Analysts LLC Raises Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 39.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,226 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Honeywell International by 277.1% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,420 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 27,687 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,889,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. United Bank increased its stake in Honeywell International by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 7,367 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,215 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

In related news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total value of $1,983,309.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 50,658 shares in the company, valued at $11,307,878.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $246.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.07.

Shares of NYSE:HON opened at $230.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $146.21 and a 1-year high of $234.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $223.75.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 26.51%. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.39%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

Recommended Story: S&P/TSX Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.