Capital Analysts LLC Grows Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 3,166.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,723 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 16,211 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth about $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 308.0% during the first quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $242,220.00. Also, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total transaction of $195,273.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,855 shares of company stock worth $643,533. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

QCOM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.96.

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $139.71 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $135.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.02. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $87.51 and a one year high of $167.94. The firm has a market cap of $157.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.32.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.28% and a return on equity of 103.71%. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.44%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

