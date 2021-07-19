Capital Analysts LLC Boosts Position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG)

Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) by 19.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,264 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,781 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC owned 0.52% of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF worth $2,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 81,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 25,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 5,756 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 243,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,098,000 after purchasing an additional 11,740 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRIG opened at $25.12 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.10. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a 12-month low of $24.61 and a 12-month high of $25.13.

