Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ) Short Interest Up 30.8% in June

Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 869,300 shares, an increase of 30.8% from the June 15th total of 664,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 235,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th.

NYSE:CAJ opened at $22.68 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63, a PEG ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 0.38. Canon has a 1-year low of $15.46 and a 1-year high of $25.94.

Canon (NYSE:CAJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $7.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.96 billion. Canon had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 3.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Canon will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of Canon by 15.4% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 19,879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 2,646 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in Canon by 21.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 35,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 6,349 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Canon by 14.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 32,513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 3,994 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in Canon by 182.0% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 149,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,408,000 after purchasing an additional 96,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Canon by 3.0% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 15,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. 1.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canon Company Profile

Canon Inc manufactures and sells office multifunction devices (MFDs), plain paper copying machines, laser and inkjet printers, cameras, diagnostic equipment, and lithography equipment. The company operates through four segments: Office Business Unit, Imaging System Business Unit, Medical System Business Unit, and Industry and Others Business Unit.

