Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) Stock Price Down 7.1%

Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO) traded down 7.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.00 and last traded at $10.07. 23,620 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 988,090 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.84.

Cano Health Company Profile (NYSE:CANO)

Cano Health, LLC owns and operates health care centers and pharmacies. It provides medical, dental, urgent care, an in-house laboratory, and specialty services. The company offers patient-centric programs, such as home visits, telehealth, transition of care, and high risk and complex care management.

Featured Article: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Cano Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cano Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.