Canadian Utilities Limited (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) Short Interest Update

Canadian Utilities Limited (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,479,200 shares, a growth of 25.1% from the June 15th total of 1,182,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 268.9 days.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CDUAF. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Utilities from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.60.

CDUAF traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $27.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,849. Canadian Utilities has a 12 month low of $23.08 and a 12 month high of $30.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.78.

Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

