Canaccord Genuity Raises Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) Price Target to C$72.00

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) had its price objective lifted by Canaccord Genuity from C$70.00 to C$72.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a na rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals to C$60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Eight Capital reduced their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$90.00 to C$85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$70.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$72.50 to C$75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals to C$72.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$71.81.

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at C$55.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$25.09 billion and a PE ratio of 34.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$56.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 12 month low of C$44.09 and a 12 month high of C$76.69.

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.45 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$410.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$391.89 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.6599999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.172 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is presently 28.16%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

