Canaccord Genuity Increases Hamilton Thorne (OTCMKTS:HTLZF) Price Target to C$2.75

Posted by on Jul 19th, 2021

Hamilton Thorne (OTCMKTS:HTLZF) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from C$2.40 to C$2.75 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Hamilton Thorne in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS HTLZF traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.52. The company had a trading volume of 4,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,492. Hamilton Thorne has a 52 week low of $0.95 and a 52 week high of $1.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.61.

About Hamilton Thorne

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells precision instruments, consumables, software, and services for the assisted reproductive technologies (ART), research, and cell biology markets. It offers laser products used in a range of scientific applications and in vitro fertilization (IVF) procedures; and image analysis systems used in the studies of reproductive cells in the human fertility, animal sciences, and reproductive toxicology fields.

Featured Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Thorne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Thorne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.