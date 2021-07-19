Canaccord Genuity Increases Hamilton Thorne (OTCMKTS:HTLZF) Price Target to C$2.75

Hamilton Thorne (OTCMKTS:HTLZF) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from C$2.40 to C$2.75 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Hamilton Thorne in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS HTLZF traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.52. The company had a trading volume of 4,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,492. Hamilton Thorne has a 52 week low of $0.95 and a 52 week high of $1.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.61.

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells precision instruments, consumables, software, and services for the assisted reproductive technologies (ART), research, and cell biology markets. It offers laser products used in a range of scientific applications and in vitro fertilization (IVF) procedures; and image analysis systems used in the studies of reproductive cells in the human fertility, animal sciences, and reproductive toxicology fields.

