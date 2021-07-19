Canaccord Genuity Cuts Titan Mining (OTCMKTS:TNMCF) Price Target to C$0.35

Titan Mining (OTCMKTS:TNMCF) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity from C$0.65 to C$0.35 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a hold rating on the stock.

TNMCF opened at $0.28 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.37. Titan Mining has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.99.

Get Titan Mining alerts:

About Titan Mining

Titan Mining Corporation, a natural resources company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for zinc ores and base metals. Its principal asset is the Empire State Mine project covering an area of approximately 80,000 acres located in Northern New York State, the United States.

Featured Story: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.