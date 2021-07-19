Canaccord Genuity Cuts Titan Mining (OTCMKTS:TNMCF) Price Target to C$0.35

Titan Mining (OTCMKTS:TNMCF) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity from C$0.65 to C$0.35 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a hold rating on the stock.
TNMCF opened at $0.28 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.37. Titan Mining has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.99.
About Titan Mining
Featured Story: Arbitrage
Receive News & Ratings for Titan Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.