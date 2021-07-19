Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $47.02 Million

Equities research analysts expect Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) to report sales of $47.02 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Camden National’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $47.80 million and the lowest is $46.24 million. Camden National posted sales of $46.60 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Camden National will report full-year sales of $186.22 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $182.13 million to $190.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $184.81 million, with estimates ranging from $176.92 million to $192.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Camden National.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $47.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.83 million. Camden National had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 31.81%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CAC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Camden National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James upped their target price on Camden National from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Camden National in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camden National during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Camden National during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camden National during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Camden National during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camden National during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. 65.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CAC opened at $45.17 on Monday. Camden National has a 12 month low of $28.32 and a 12 month high of $49.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $674.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. Camden National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.46%.

About Camden National

Camden National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Camden National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services to consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. The company accepts checking, savings, time, and brokered deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

