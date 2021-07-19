California State Teachers Retirement System Trims Stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,235,568 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 71,276 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.18% of The Williams Companies worth $52,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of The Williams Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,379,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of The Williams Companies in the 4th quarter worth $455,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 73,586 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in The Williams Companies by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 622,643 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $12,484,000 after acquiring an additional 64,481 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Williams Companies stock opened at $25.28 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.61. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.26 and a 12-month high of $28.35. The company has a market cap of $30.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.71.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The Williams Companies had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.43) earnings per share. The Williams Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.49%. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 149.09%.

WMB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on The Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Argus upgraded shares of The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.92.

The Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

