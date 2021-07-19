California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 5,241 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,123,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,241 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $56,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAST. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Fastenal by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 918,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,830,000 after buying an additional 86,442 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 97.8% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Fastenal during the fourth quarter worth about $523,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Fastenal by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,990,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,194,000 after purchasing an additional 40,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Fastenal by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 181,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,870,000 after purchasing an additional 26,395 shares in the last quarter. 76.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on FAST. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Fastenal from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fastenal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

NASDAQ FAST opened at $53.59 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.56. The company has a market capitalization of $30.79 billion, a PE ratio of 35.49, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.26. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $42.57 and a fifty-two week high of $54.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.76% and a net margin of 15.24%. Fastenal’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 27th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 26th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 75.17%.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Further Reading: What are popular range trading strategies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.