California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 1,069 Shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 0.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 234,130 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,069 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $49,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,339,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $703,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560,638 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 4th quarter worth about $237,650,000. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 191.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 903,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,831,000 after buying an additional 593,304 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Atlassian by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,379,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,819,883,000 after buying an additional 554,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new position in Atlassian in the 4th quarter valued at about $123,951,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlassian alerts:

NASDAQ TEAM opened at $260.64 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $243.96. Atlassian Co. Plc has a fifty-two week low of $160.01 and a fifty-two week high of $275.67. The company has a market capitalization of $34.45 billion, a PE ratio of -74.26, a PEG ratio of 325.80 and a beta of 0.84.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 7.89% and a negative net margin of 44.31%. The company had revenue of $568.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.20 million. On average, research analysts predict that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

TEAM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho increased their target price on Atlassian from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $263.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.50.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

See Also: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.