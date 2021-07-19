California State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 2,998 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 312,692 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,998 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.18% of Motorola Solutions worth $58,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 25,765 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,845,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 362,158 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $61,589,000 after acquiring an additional 5,143 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 83,446 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,191,000 after purchasing an additional 9,780 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 13.1% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 210,110 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $39,511,000 after purchasing an additional 24,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 2.3% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 18,061 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,396,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. 84.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSI has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Motorola Solutions from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $204.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. boosted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.29.

Motorola Solutions stock opened at $219.99 on Monday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $134.72 and a 1-year high of $225.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.83. The firm has a market cap of $37.33 billion, a PE ratio of 38.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.76.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.42. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 203.20% and a net margin of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.89%.

In related news, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 1,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $312,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 2,638 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total value of $538,152.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,552 shares of company stock worth $5,332,207. 2.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

