California State Teachers Retirement System Increases Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,898,931 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,512 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $45,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 107.9% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 231,595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,645,000 after acquiring an additional 120,207 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the first quarter valued at $5,000,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 1st quarter valued at $188,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2,503.5% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 961,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,134,000 after purchasing an additional 924,555 shares in the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HPE opened at $13.86 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.34. The stock has a market cap of $18.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52-week low of $8.28 and a 52-week high of $16.74.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.56%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.53.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 10,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total value of $160,948.27. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $445,162.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 11,155 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total value of $174,464.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $258,247.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 481,245 shares of company stock valued at $7,799,366 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

