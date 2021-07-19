California State Teachers Retirement System Has $57.93 Million Stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 962,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 35,656 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.19% of Public Service Enterprise Group worth $57,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 321.1% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PEG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $67.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Public Service Enterprise Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

NYSE PEG opened at $61.74 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.20. The company has a market capitalization of $31.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.54. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $50.32 and a fifty-two week high of $64.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 21.68%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is 59.48%.

In related news, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 29,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total transaction of $1,820,445.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.05, for a total value of $303,424.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 89,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,579,411.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,680 shares of company stock valued at $2,460,618. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

