California State Teachers Retirement System Has $47.93 Million Holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 217,450 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.17% of Okta worth $47,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in Okta in the 4th quarter valued at $25,427,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in shares of Okta by 633.3% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new stake in shares of Okta during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Okta by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Okta by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Okta alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $235.67 on Monday. Okta, Inc. has a 52-week low of $185.05 and a 52-week high of $294.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.19 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $233.89.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.10. Okta had a negative return on equity of 30.90% and a negative net margin of 35.18%. The business had revenue of $251.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.56 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OKTA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Okta in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $312.00 price objective for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Okta in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Okta in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Okta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Okta from $280.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Okta presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.29.

In related news, insider Brett Tighe sold 1,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.37, for a total value of $287,700.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,174,115.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Benjamin A. Horowitz sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.94, for a total value of $19,835,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 123,249 shares of company stock valued at $29,861,348 in the last ninety days. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Okta Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity management platform for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

Featured Article: G-20

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.