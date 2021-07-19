California State Teachers Retirement System Boosts Holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 211,191 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $50,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $530,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 34,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,685,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,298 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,571,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,359 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,292,000 after acquiring an additional 4,757 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ODFL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Old Dominion Freight Line to a “buy” rating and set a $257.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $246.24.

ODFL opened at $253.94 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $258.35. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52-week low of $176.34 and a 52-week high of $276.09.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 23.32%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.08%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

