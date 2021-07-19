California State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 902 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 159,948 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 902 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $54,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ANSS. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in ANSYS by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,183 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,343,000 after acquiring an additional 3,709 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 312.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,783 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,833,000 after purchasing an additional 14,226 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ANSYS in the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Allstate Corp lifted its stake in ANSYS by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 1,224 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Get ANSYS alerts:

In related news, SVP Richard S. Mahoney sold 3,467 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.16, for a total value of $1,279,877.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,008,514.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alec D. Gallimore sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.84, for a total transaction of $219,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,092 shares of company stock valued at $1,836,078. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ANSS opened at $349.79 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $338.44. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $291.55 and a 12-month high of $413.19. The company has a market cap of $30.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $372.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.75 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 26.46%. As a group, research analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ANSS. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $365.00 target price for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on ANSYS in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $345.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ANSYS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $313.33.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Further Reading: Trading on Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS).

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.