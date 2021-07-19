Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) Announces Earnings Results

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) posted its earnings results on Monday. The basic materials company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.35), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $349.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.22 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 4.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 EPS.

Cal-Maine Foods stock traded down $2.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $34.17. The company had a trading volume of 10,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,461. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.41 and a beta of -0.16. Cal-Maine Foods has a 12-month low of $34.42 and a 12-month high of $46.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.35.

Several analysts have recently commented on CALM shares. Bank of America lowered Cal-Maine Foods from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

