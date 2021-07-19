Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) Receives $30.92 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.83.

WHD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Cactus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cactus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Barclays raised shares of Cactus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Cactus from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd.

Get Cactus alerts:

Shares of Cactus stock traded down $1.66 during trading on Monday, reaching $34.25. 370,984 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 456,706. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.84 and a beta of 2.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.98 and a quick ratio of 6.44. Cactus has a 52-week low of $16.11 and a 52-week high of $44.20.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Cactus had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 3.83%. The firm had revenue of $84.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cactus will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Cactus’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

In other Cactus news, CEO Scott Bender sold 50,000 shares of Cactus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total value of $1,717,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,137,938.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary L. Rosenthal sold 5,000 shares of Cactus stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total transaction of $176,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,593 shares in the company, valued at $692,612.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cactus by 1,747.2% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cactus during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Cactus by 157.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cactus during the first quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Cim LLC acquired a new position in Cactus during the first quarter valued at $232,000. 73.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cactus Company Profile

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

Read More: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Cactus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cactus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.