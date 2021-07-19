CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.56 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) will announce $1.56 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for CACI International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.59 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.53 billion. CACI International posted sales of $1.50 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CACI International will report full-year sales of $6.04 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.01 billion to $6.07 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $6.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.15 billion to $6.36 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CACI International.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The information technology services provider reported $4.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $1.09. CACI International had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CACI shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on CACI International from $282.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of CACI International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of CACI International from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of CACI International in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $311.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.20.

In other CACI International news, Director William S. Wallace sold 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.08, for a total transaction of $1,637,296.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,061,601.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Debora A. Plunkett sold 275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.67, for a total value of $69,759.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,137.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CACI. Engine Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CACI International during the first quarter worth $22,445,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CACI International by 9.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 400,318 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $98,742,000 after buying an additional 35,281 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CACI International by 31.0% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 80,145 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,769,000 after buying an additional 18,988 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CACI International during the first quarter worth $2,850,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of CACI International by 4.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 247,847 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $61,134,000 after purchasing an additional 10,317 shares during the period. 90.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CACI traded down $3.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $261.02. The stock had a trading volume of 351,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,597. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $259.22. CACI International has a twelve month low of $196.31 and a twelve month high of $266.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.05.

CACI International Company Profile

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions for financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

