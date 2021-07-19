BTIG Research Trims D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Target Price to $117.00

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at BTIG Research from $124.00 to $117.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. BTIG Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 35.57% from the company’s previous close.
DHI has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective (up from $91.00) on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.39.
DHI stock opened at $86.30 on Monday. D.R. Horton has a 12 month low of $61.67 and a 12 month high of $106.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 5.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.53. The stock has a market cap of $31.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.64.
In other D.R. Horton news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total transaction of $307,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,992.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.56, for a total transaction of $507,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,484,788.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,948,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 359,754 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,061,000 after acquiring an additional 88,183 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,201,229 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $166,914,000 after acquiring an additional 231,553 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,782 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 210,470 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,757,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.
About D.R. Horton
D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.
