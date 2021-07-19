BTIG Research Trims D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Target Price to $117.00

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at BTIG Research from $124.00 to $117.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. BTIG Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 35.57% from the company’s previous close.

DHI has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective (up from $91.00) on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.39.

DHI stock opened at $86.30 on Monday. D.R. Horton has a 12 month low of $61.67 and a 12 month high of $106.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 5.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.53. The stock has a market cap of $31.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.64.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $6.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 25.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that D.R. Horton will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other D.R. Horton news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total transaction of $307,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,992.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.56, for a total transaction of $507,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,484,788.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,948,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 359,754 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,061,000 after acquiring an additional 88,183 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,201,229 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $166,914,000 after acquiring an additional 231,553 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,782 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 210,470 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,757,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

