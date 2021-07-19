BSC Station (BSCS) One Day Volume Tops $226,674.00

BSC Station (CURRENCY:BSCS) traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 18th. In the last week, BSC Station has traded 30.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. BSC Station has a total market capitalization of $2.01 million and $226,674.00 worth of BSC Station was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BSC Station coin can now be bought for about $0.0543 or 0.00000172 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003166 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00038895 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.68 or 0.00100253 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.36 or 0.00146706 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002988 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $31,500.91 or 0.99693458 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003163 BTC.

BSC Station Coin Profile

BSC Station’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,903,908 coins. BSC Station’s official Twitter account is @bscstation

