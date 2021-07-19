Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) Stake Raised by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,506 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Brookdale Senior Living were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the first quarter valued at $64,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 5,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the first quarter valued at $79,000. 92.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookdale Senior Living stock opened at $8.16 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.36 and a 12 month high of $8.95.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.06). Brookdale Senior Living had a negative net margin of 12.08% and a negative return on equity of 45.48%. The business had revenue of $749.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $764.17 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Brookdale Senior Living from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays upgraded shares of Brookdale Senior Living from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, June 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.83.

About Brookdale Senior Living

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates through five segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs), Health Care Services, and Management Services. The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

