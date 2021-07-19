Brokerages Set Royal Mail plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) Target Price at $19.00

Royal Mail plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

ROYMY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Royal Mail from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 29th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Monday, May 24th.

ROYMY traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.17. The stock had a trading volume of 6,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,768. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.00. Royal Mail has a 1-year low of $4.13 and a 1-year high of $17.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, the Netherlands, and Portugal. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

