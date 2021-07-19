Brokerages Set ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Price Target at $235.57

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $234.00.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RMD shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of ResMed from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of ResMed in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. CLSA upgraded shares of ResMed from a “sell” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $206.00 to $219.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, downgraded shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

RMD stock traded down $1.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $251.60. 12,022 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 644,024. The firm has a market cap of $36.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.89, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.12. ResMed has a twelve month low of $165.72 and a twelve month high of $254.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $224.17.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. ResMed had a net margin of 14.79% and a return on equity of 28.85%. The company had revenue of $768.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.47 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that ResMed will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.77%.

In other ResMed news, CMO Dave Michaud sold 1,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total transaction of $40,423.12. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $1,560,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,766 shares in the company, valued at $1,709,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,525 shares of company stock worth $8,740,354 over the last 90 days. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RMD. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ResMed in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ResMed in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of ResMed by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 165 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of ResMed in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of ResMed in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 67.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

