Brokerages Set Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) Price Target at $58.20

Shares of Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.20.

OM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Outset Medical from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Outset Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company.

Shares of OM stock traded down $0.87 on Wednesday, reaching $41.93. 8,732 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 461,796. The company has a quick ratio of 8.53, a current ratio of 9.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.82. Outset Medical has a twelve month low of $41.07 and a twelve month high of $66.96.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $22.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.43 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Outset Medical will post -3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director D Keith Grossman sold 2,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.06, for a total value of $150,491.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,491.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Leslie Trigg sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.05, for a total transaction of $1,161,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 270,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,711,696.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 115,491 shares of company stock worth $6,031,548 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Outset Medical by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,699,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,597,000 after purchasing an additional 41,049 shares in the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP grew its holdings in Outset Medical by 479.8% during the 1st quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 3,012,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,861,000 after acquiring an additional 2,493,087 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Outset Medical by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,176,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,004,000 after acquiring an additional 268,999 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Outset Medical by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 942,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,266,000 after acquiring an additional 148,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Outset Medical by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 925,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,320,000 after acquiring an additional 174,603 shares in the last quarter. 83.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Outset Medical Company Profile

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

