Brokerages Set Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) PT at $117.75

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $117.75.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BMO shares. Cannonball Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$136.00 to C$139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$125.00 to C$126.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Shares of BMO traded down $3.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.73. The stock had a trading volume of 56,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 768,567. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.58. Bank of Montreal has a one year low of $54.07 and a one year high of $106.88. The stock has a market cap of $61.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The bank reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 14.17%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 9.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.8782 dividend. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $3.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is 42.23%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BMO. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 110,850 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,879,000 after buying an additional 8,705 shares in the last quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,146,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 88.7% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 820,771 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,350,000 after buying an additional 385,771 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 36,254 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,370,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,447,013 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $307,114,000 after buying an additional 241,317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.70% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.