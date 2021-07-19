Brokerages Set Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) PT at $15.13

Shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.13.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ACRE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.50 target price on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

NYSE:ACRE opened at $14.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $704.54 million, a PE ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.29. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a 52 week low of $8.47 and a 52 week high of $16.98.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 66.25%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ares Commercial Real Estate will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from Ares Commercial Real Estate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 95.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,194 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 370.9% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 5,423 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 166.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 5,326 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate during the 4th quarter worth $121,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.23% of the company’s stock.

About Ares Commercial Real Estate

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt products, mezzanine loans, real estate preferred equity investments, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities.

