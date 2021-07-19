Brokerages Expect Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST) to Announce -$0.88 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST) will announce ($0.88) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Tempest Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.81) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.94). Tempest Therapeutics reported earnings of ($8.40) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 89.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tempest Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.19) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.92) to ($2.46). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($4.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.11) to ($3.60). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Tempest Therapeutics.

Get Tempest Therapeutics alerts:

TPST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Tempest Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Tempest Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.75.

TPST stock opened at $19.80 on Friday. Tempest Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $10.39 and a twelve month high of $41.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.15 million, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Tempest Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $121,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Tempest Therapeutics by 9.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 139,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 12,405 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Tempest Therapeutics by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 557,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 22,107 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Tempest Therapeutics by 189.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 291,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 190,754 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Tempest Therapeutics by 355.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 464,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 362,487 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.76% of the company’s stock.

Tempest Therapeutics Company Profile

Millendo Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in seeking distinct and transformative treatments where there is a significant unmet medical need. The company was founded by Julia C. Owens in January 2012 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, MI.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tempest Therapeutics (TPST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tempest Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempest Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.