Brokerages Expect QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) Will Announce Earnings of $1.32 Per Share

Analysts expect QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.32 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for QCR’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.28 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.38. QCR reported earnings of $0.88 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that QCR will report full-year earnings of $5.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.93 to $5.24. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $5.01. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for QCR.

Get QCR alerts:

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.06. QCR had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 21.10%. The company had revenue of $65.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.17 million.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on QCRH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded QCR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James increased their price target on QCR from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

QCR stock traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $46.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 175 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,018. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. QCR has a 52-week low of $25.54 and a 52-week high of $50.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $728.96 million, a PE ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.17.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. QCR’s payout ratio is 6.06%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in QCRH. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of QCR in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of QCR by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of QCR in the first quarter worth about $77,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of QCR by 32.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,961 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of QCR in the first quarter worth about $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.34% of the company’s stock.

About QCR

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. The company also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

See Also: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on QCR (QCRH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for QCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.