Brokerages Expect IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $378.93 Million

Analysts expect IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) to report $378.93 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for IPG Photonics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $372.59 million and the highest estimate coming in at $383.30 million. IPG Photonics reported sales of $296.41 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 27.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IPG Photonics will report full-year sales of $1.47 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.52 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.71 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover IPG Photonics.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $345.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.11 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 14.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share.

IPGP has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on IPG Photonics from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Benchmark upped their target price on IPG Photonics from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. DA Davidson cut their target price on IPG Photonics from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised IPG Photonics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. IPG Photonics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.75.

Shares of NASDAQ IPGP traded down $4.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $201.86. The stock had a trading volume of 334,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,260. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.54 and a current ratio of 10.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $204.97. IPG Photonics has a twelve month low of $149.51 and a twelve month high of $262.55. The stock has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.99 and a beta of 1.36.

In other news, major shareholder Fibre Devices Ltd Ip sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.06, for a total transaction of $2,513,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,971,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,401,601,524.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,443 shares of company stock worth $9,754,269. 32.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,269,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in IPG Photonics by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in IPG Photonics by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in IPG Photonics by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 3,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 61.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

