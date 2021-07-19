Brokerages Expect CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $188.60 Million

Analysts expect CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) to post sales of $188.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for CIRCOR International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $189.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $188.00 million. CIRCOR International posted sales of $186.07 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that CIRCOR International will report full-year sales of $805.40 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $798.20 million to $812.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $862.45 million, with estimates ranging from $857.80 million to $867.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow CIRCOR International.

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. CIRCOR International had a negative net margin of 14.92% and a positive return on equity of 13.39%. The firm had revenue of $180.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.35 million.

A number of research firms recently commented on CIR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CIRCOR International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet raised shares of CIRCOR International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd.

NYSE:CIR traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.20. 5,288 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,335. CIRCOR International has a 12-month low of $24.75 and a 12-month high of $43.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $570.97 million, a PE ratio of 19.73 and a beta of 2.63.

In related news, Director Bruce M. Lisman purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.85 per share, for a total transaction of $34,850.00. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in CIRCOR International by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 5,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of CIRCOR International in the first quarter worth $315,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of CIRCOR International in the first quarter worth $116,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CIRCOR International in the first quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CIRCOR International by 10.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 345,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,030,000 after acquiring an additional 32,178 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

CIRCOR International Company Profile

CIRCOR International, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes flow and motion control products. The company has a product portfolio of brands serving its customers' demanding applications. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Defense and Industrial. The Aerospace & Defense segment manufactures and markets control valves, pumps, regulators, fluid controls, actuation systems, pneumatic valves and controls, electro-mechanical controls, motors, and other flow control products and systems.

