Brokerages Anticipate Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $86.53 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) will post $86.53 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Viper Energy Partners’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $82.00 million and the highest is $99.00 million. Viper Energy Partners reported sales of $32.67 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 164.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Viper Energy Partners will report full-year sales of $356.56 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $322.00 million to $407.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $434.65 million, with estimates ranging from $411.00 million to $483.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Viper Energy Partners.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $96.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.41 million. Viper Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 19.77% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Simmons upgraded shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Viper Energy Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.33.

Viper Energy Partners stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $16.25. 651,766 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 572,698. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Viper Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $6.52 and a 52-week high of $20.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This is an increase from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 357.14%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 63.7% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Viper Energy Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Viper Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Viper Energy Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Viper Energy Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. 30.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Viper Energy Partners

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2020, it had mineral interests in 24,350 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 99,392 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

