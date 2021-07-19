Brokerages Anticipate SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $45.74 Million

Equities analysts expect SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) to announce sales of $45.74 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for SeaSpine’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $45.02 million and the highest estimate coming in at $46.30 million. SeaSpine posted sales of $28.59 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 60%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that SeaSpine will report full year sales of $194.27 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $193.65 million to $195.07 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $216.50 million, with estimates ranging from $211.17 million to $220.23 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover SeaSpine.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.16). SeaSpine had a negative net margin of 27.06% and a negative return on equity of 25.16%. The firm had revenue of $41.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.75 million.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded SeaSpine from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SeaSpine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research raised their price target on SeaSpine from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on SeaSpine from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded SeaSpine from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.50.

SPNE stock traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $18.11. The company had a trading volume of 131,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,861. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.21. The company has a market capitalization of $600.55 million, a P/E ratio of -11.53 and a beta of 1.19. SeaSpine has a 52 week low of $8.78 and a 52 week high of $22.97.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in SeaSpine by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,916 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in SeaSpine by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 33,270 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in SeaSpine during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in SeaSpine by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 15,071 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SeaSpine by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 155,185 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,708,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.47% of the company’s stock.

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company provides orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

