Brokerages Anticipate GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) to Post $0.11 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) to post earnings of $0.11 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for GrowGeneration’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.15 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.09. GrowGeneration reported earnings of $0.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 83.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that GrowGeneration will report full-year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.58. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.88. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow GrowGeneration.

Get GrowGeneration alerts:

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. GrowGeneration had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 5.42%. The company had revenue of $90.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.30 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 172.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GRWG. Alliance Global Partners upgraded shares of GrowGeneration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded GrowGeneration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Northland Securities started coverage on GrowGeneration in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Capital raised GrowGeneration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.89.

In other GrowGeneration news, COO Tony Sullivan sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.07, for a total transaction of $1,562,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 90,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,537,515.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Michael Salaman sold 186,244 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total transaction of $8,198,460.88. Insiders have sold 512,489 shares of company stock worth $22,240,266 in the last quarter. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GRWG. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in GrowGeneration during the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of GrowGeneration by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 179,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,220,000 after buying an additional 27,983 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of GrowGeneration by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 9,636 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in GrowGeneration by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 441,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,772,000 after acquiring an additional 26,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in GrowGeneration during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,772,000. 40.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GRWG stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $38.47. 1,594,196 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,146,369. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.88 and a beta of 2.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.70. GrowGeneration has a 1-year low of $7.03 and a 1-year high of $67.75.

GrowGeneration Company Profile

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of horticultural, organics, and lighting and hydroponics products, including lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media, systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools.

Featured Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GrowGeneration (GRWG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GrowGeneration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrowGeneration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.